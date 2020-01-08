Only two contested races in Anderson County are scheduled for the March Primary: county sheriff and county commissioner Precinct 3.
Jeff Taylor and Rudy Flores will compete on the Republican ballot for Anderson County sheriff. Kenneth Dickson and Edgar Bailey will run in the county commissioner Precinct 3 race. In both races, the winner will run unopposed in the November general election.
There is only one local party race for Republican Chair Precinct 11 & 12. Candidates for this position are Henry Link and Della Chatham.
The only contested race this fall will be for county constable in Precinct 2, with Republican Doug Lightfoot and Democrat Marvin Jenkins squaring off.
“Local elections have been primarily red for the past few elections, or at least since I’ve been Republican chair for the county,” Paul Stephenson said Wednesday. Stephenson has been the party chairman since September of 2017.
With only one candidate in the county races, Democrats are almost invisible on this year’s ballot.
“Statewide we have a good slate,” said Sharon Davis, party chairperson for Anderson County. “Locally we used to have more candidates run. When Obama won, they all switched over to the Republican party. I can’t say why, but I have my theories.
“It’s starting to swing back, though. We are considered a battleground state. They flipped several senate seats and they are starting to invest in our state.”
Anderson County candidates include:
Sheriff
Jeff Taylor – R
Rudy Flores - R
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Margie H. Grissom - R
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Greg Chapin - R
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Kenneth Dickson - R
Edgar Bailey - R
County Constable Precinct 1
David Franklin - R
County Constable Precinct 2
Doug Lightfoot – R
Marvin Jenkins - D
County Constable Precinct 3
Kim Dickson-Holliday - R
County Constable Precinct 4
James Muniz - R
Republican Chair Precinct 11 & 12
Henry Link
Della Chatham
The filing deadline for county, state, and federal elections was Dec. 9.
The last day to register to vote in the 2020 primary is Feb.3.
Early voting runs Feb. 18 – 28; the spring primary is set for March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.