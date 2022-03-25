AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced a pay bump for the state’s correctional employees.
Effective April 1, correctional officers, food service and laundry managers, and correctional supervisors at all TDCJ operated units will receive a 15% pay increase, the department announced.
In addition, the correction staff working at the state’s 23 maximum-security units will continue to receive the 3% pay differential on top of the new salary.
The approved 15% will be added to all stages of the existing six-step career ladder, benefiting new hires and correctional staff at all experience levels, TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said in a statement.
With the pay increase, the starting salary for a correction officer with two or less months of service not working in the maximum-security unit is $41,674. A correctional officer with at least 73 months of service in a maximum security unit will have a salary of $52,879, per the TDCJ website.
TDCJ officials said they hope the pay raise will help in the department’s recruiting and retention, where it has often struggled.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the department had more than 470 open positions. Of those, about 50 were for correctional officer positions.
“Correctional officer staffing continues to be the agency’s number one priority,” Collier said. “It is a privilege to be able to provide this well-deserved pay increase to the hard-working correctional staff who serve the state of Texas in such a valuable and challenging capacity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.