AUSTIN — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is expanding its field staff operations to support state growth, the department announced Monday.
The agency will hire 100 new field response employees statewide using federal funding. The move will provide more comprehensive state support for additional Texas communities and will improve emergency management capabilities statewide, officials said.
“Over the past decade, Texas has experienced some of the worst disasters the state has ever faced,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said in a statement. “This change allows TDEM to directly support local partners in a more robust manner by leveraging resources for Texas communities.”
Currently, TDEM only has a physical presence in 30 of the state’s 254 counties. The launch of the County Liaison Officer Program will allow TDEM to have personnel in 137 counties, a coverage increase of more than 53%, up from 12%, officials said.
Since 2010, Texas has been granted 19 federally declared major disasters, six federally declared emergencies and more than 70 federal fire management assistance declarations. The historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and COVID-19 are just a few of the events Texans have managed, officials said. The state has also recently been hit by a swarm of tornadoes, wildfires and damaging weather that led Gov. Greg Abbott to issue two disaster declarations related to the tornadoes and fires.
TDEM officials said all 254 Texas counties currently are operating under a disaster declaration.
“As a result of this change in strategy, TDEM will more than triple the size of our field support network by dedicating full-time employees to support local emergency management efforts,” Kidd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.