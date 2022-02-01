AUSTIN — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for sub-freezing conditions expected to impact much of the state beginning Wednesday.
Forecasts by the National Weather Service predict a wintery mix to hit Wednesday and Thursday with travel and temperature related impact to continue into Friday. The storm will primarily impact the north and central portions of the state, it said.
The incoming storm comes as the anniversary of the deadly and costly February winter storm that hit the state last year nears. Winter Storm Uri caused massive power and water outages impacting millions of Texans.
TDEM officials said a winter storm, including blizzards, can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice and high winds and can last a few hours to several days. It also states that these storms have the potential to cut off heat, power and communication services, and put older adults, children and sick individuals at risk.
“Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion,” the TDEM website warned.
Officials said individuals should ensure they insulate their homes, build emergency kits and invest in a propane stove to use outdoors in preparation for the storm.
Emergency kits should include water and food for family and pets, officials said. It is recommended households have at least three days worth of nonperishable food items and a gallon of water per person and pet per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.