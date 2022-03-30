AUSTIN — Texas public school districts that suffered attendance loss during the current school year may be able to recoup some of that funding, state officials announced Tuesday.
Typically, school funding is based on the number of students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, districts struggled to capture attendance and saw lower enrollment as families opted for other learning options. Because of this, the Texas Education Agency prioritized flexibility to ensure essential funding support for school systems, including by providing full funding based on daily attendance whether the attendance was in-person or remote, state officials said.
"In recent years, the Texas Legislature has taken steps both to significantly increase funding for Texas public schools, and also to focus the structure of the finance system firmly on the needs of our students,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. "This adjustment further accounts for COVID-19-related learning disruptions, and is yet another way we’re prioritizing the needs of our state’s teachers and students.”
The change allows eligible districts to adjust operational minute requirements for certain attendance reporting periods during the 2021-22 school year, the news release said. In that, districts will be able to exclude operational minutes from their reports of instructional days that schools have low percentage rates. This will “ensure school districts have the financial resources to provide a high quality education to all students in Texas,” the release said.
The adjustment would apply to the first four reporting periods of the current school year for school systems that have experienced attendance rate declines while also emphasizing in-person instruction, the release said. It does not hold a district harmless for losses of ADA due to enrollment declines, it added.
"I’m proud that the Texas House has always prioritized the needs of our students, and I applaud our teachers and administrators for working around the clock to make sure Texas schools are open and safe,” House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a statement. “This was the logical thing to do to continue to support our school districts and students."
