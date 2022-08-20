Anderson County schools received all A’s and B’s for the 2021-2022 school year when the Texas Education Agency released new Accountability Ratings this week. The website www.Txschools.gov contains an index of searchable data that shows all eight of the county’s districts earned scores of 88 or higher.
The Cayuga, Elkhart, Frankston, Neches and University Academy districts received A ratings while Palestine, Slocum and Westwood all received high B’s.
According to TEA, the ratings indicate success in student learning at each grade level and effective preparation for the next grade. They also show how well schools or districts prepare students for success after high school.
Most local school leaders agree with the state’s accountability ratings but explained that student success results from factors beyond teaching students to achieve on standardized tests.
Palestine schools earned an accountability rating of 89. Superintendent Jason Marshall said his district values “local accountability,” which includes preparing students for life by helping them earn dual credit college hours or career certification.
“TEA has recognized us this year by giving us 94 points for college and career readiness,” Marshall said. “And that’s one of the things we’re most excited about.”
Marshall said the score reflects gains in most subject areas as it rebounds from COVID.
“We’re very happy with the progress that we’ve made from last year to this year,” Marshall said.
Cayuga Independent School District earned a score of 94. Superintendent Joe Satterwhite said Cayuga teachers work hard to tutor students and he is proud of their performance.
House Bill 4545 mandates that students who do not pass a State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam must receive 30 hours of remediation.
“While we always have room for improvement and growth, we’re very proud of our kids and what they’ve been able to accomplish and the hard work of our teachers each and every day,” Satterwhite said.
Elkhart Independent School District’s accountability rating is 91. Superintendent Lamont Smith said Elkhart schools are pleased with their rating but the district focuses on creating opportunities for student success and creating a great learning environment.
“The state assessment is an avenue for us to measure the success of schools, but I also believe that what we do is not just solely around state assessment,” Smith said. “Our focus is on making sure that our children have choices and opportunities when they leave us so therefore we’re creating opportunities for our kids to be successful and making sure they’re learning at the highest level and having various experiences.”
Superintendent Nicci Cook of Frankston schools emailed that her educators are pleased with the rating of 92.
“We celebrated the success when we found out last week and then got back to work for this year,” she said.
Cook credited the hard work of teachers and support staff for the achievement and said other factors, such as extracurricular activities, often contribute to student success.
Superintendent Cory Hines of Neches Independent School District stated his pride in his school district’s high TEA rating of 97. He said the high TEA rating affirms his district’s high expectations and teamwork.
“We hold ourselves accountable each and every day to give the students of NISD the very best opportunity to reach their full potential,” Hines said. “This ‘A’ rating from TEA is just a bold reassurance that we are on the right track.”
Slocum schools also received a score of 89. Superintendent Cliff Lasiter responded by email that his district does not think TEA’s accountability rating indicates much about Slocum students and their outcomes.
“It does not measure so many things that really matter to us like character, leadership, respect for others, and soft skills,” Lasiter said. “Our board of trustees recognizes how well Slocum High School graduates are prepared for life after high school, and that is what they really put stock in.”
University Academy Superintendent JoAnn Simmons said her district is “very pleased” with TEA’s 97 rating despite recent challenges.
“Our entire team, especially our students and teachers, have done a great job in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic,” Simmons said. “I believe our STEM University focused curriculum, project-based and problem-based learning approach, and personalized learning challenges students in a way that benefits them on not only the STAAR tests, but TSI and other College Entrance exams.”
Westwood Independent School District received a score of 88, gaining seven points since the district’s last accountability rating. Superintendent Wade Stanford said his district is continuing progress that started a few years ago.
“While we appreciate the rating and we’re proud of it, the one test [is on] one day, we don’t think is a true indication of our students or our staff,” he said.
Stanford credits students, parents, teachers, and support staff for their dedication and hard work for the academic gains.
“I think this is bigger than a scale score, bigger than a letter grade; I think it’s academic success and it’s hope for our future,” he said. “We’re setting kids up for success.”
