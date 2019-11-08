Two Palestine teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Sunday night robbery of Kim's Convenience Store, 411 East Palestine Ave. The suspects allegedly used BB guns, found in a vehicle they used, during the robbery.
Detectives located the teen-agers, whose names were not released because of their ages, at a Palestine residence on Tuesday night, two days after the robbery. Video surveillance showed two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatening a store clerk with handguns, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Responding to a 911 call, police arrived at Kim's shortly after 9 p.m. Police Cpl. Steffen Wilson and Sgt. Broc January conducted the investigation, which led to the identity of the suspects: two 16-year-old males from Palestine.
Wilson and January searched a residence on North Debard St. where one of the suspects lived, and found clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.
The teens were taken into custody and transported to juvenile facilities in Gregg County, north of Palestine.
PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow commended the officers for solving the case quickly.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
