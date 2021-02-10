The Tennessee Colony Cemetery Association has postponed its Sunday, Feb. 14 meeting to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 21, due to the threat of inclement weather.
Tennessee Colony Cemetery Association postpones meeting
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Evelyn Frances Littles Cofer, 78, of Palestine, died on February 6, 2021, in Palestine. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will on Friday form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral H…
Katherine Lamb Amie, 67, of Houston, formerly of Crockett, died on last Friday in the Woodlands. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the T. W. Berry Chapel Emanuel Funeral Home in Crockett burial will follow in Lake Creek Cemetery in Pennington. The vie…
Services for Hilary Marie Spafford, age 37, of Palestine, are pending at Rhone Funeral Home. Mrs. Spafford passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge: Union Pacific allowed to break contract with Palestine
- Neches ISD principal indicted, arrested
- Neches ISD to keep principal following arrest, indictment
- Community to call for Neches ISD elementary principal’s removal
- Palestine Regional to offer drive-thru vaccines
- Chase ends with recovery of six stolen vehicles
- Crash leaves woman dead, one injured
- Three arrested following narcotics investigation
- Elkhart man agrees to 50 years for murder of brother
- Man steals Grapeland Police patrol car
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.