The Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Colony Community Center are hosting joint fundraisers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Community Center.
The Tennessee Colony VFD is hosting a Burger fundraiser. For $10, you will get a burger, chips and a drink. This is the departments annual fundraiser and helps them with general maintenance and the purchase of equipment. This is the first time the VFD has been able to host this event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Center is hosting a Bake Sale. Proceeds will help with the building’s upkeep. If you would like to make something to help with the bake sale, please call 903-724-5181.
