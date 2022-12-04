People across Texas are wearing pink Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was abducted and killed in Wise County last week.
Wise County Judge J.D. Clark posted a message on social media asking for residents in his county to wear pink in honor of Athena Monday. Pink was reportedly her favorite color.
School districts across the state, including Frankston Independent School District, are calling on their students to show up to school Dec. 5 wearing pink to show support to Athena's family, friends and community.
Strand was reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and was found dead two days later.
Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, has been arrested on the charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with Strand’s death. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Horner was dropping off a package in front of Strand’s home around the same time the little girl when missing. The FBI collected digital evidence that lead them to Horner.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, when questioned by law enforcement, Horner confessed.
People are being asked to meet on the steps of the Wise County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening to pray for Athena and her family.
A candlelight vigil is being held by First Baptist Church Cottondale at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
