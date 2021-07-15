Texas Legislature
Pennylynn Webb

By the latest count, at least 57 Democratic members of the Texas House and nine Democratic members of the Texas Senate have left the state. Lacking a quorum, the House is unable to conduct business, and the fugitive representatives are subject to arrest under House rules should they cross back into Texas.

The Senate still has enough members, including four Democrats, present to continue passing bills.

Here's a list of who left, who stayed and a few whose locations remain unclear. (One note: Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat, is in Texas but recovering from surgery and not present in the Capitol.)

At least six representatives and four senators are in Texas

Rep. Abel Herrero, House District 34

Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., HD-74

Rep. Garnet Coleman, HD-147

Rep. John Turner, HD-14

Rep. Ryan Guillen, HD-31

Rep. Tracy King, HD-80

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., Senate District 27

Sen. John Whitmire, SD-15

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, SD-20

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, SD-21

57 representatives and nine senators are in Washington

Rep. Alex Dominguez, HD-37

Rep. Alma Allen, HD-131

Rep. Ana Hernandez, HD-143

Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, HD-102

Rep. Ann Johnson, HD-134

Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, HD-39

Rep. Armando Walle, HD-140

Rep. Art Fierro, HD-79

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, HD-120

Rep. Carl Sherman, HD-109

Rep. Celia Israel, HD-50

Rep. Chris Turner, HD-101

Rep. Christina Morales, HD-145

Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, HD-76

Rep. Diego Bernal, HD-123

Rep. Donna Howard, HD-48

Rep. Eddie Lucio III, HD-38

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, HD-51

Rep. Elizabeth Campos, HD-19

Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD-45

Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega, HD-77

Rep. Gene Wu, HD-137

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, HD-49

Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., HD-142

Rep. Hubert Vo, HD-149

Rep. Ina Minjarez, HD-124

Rep. James Talarico, HD-52

Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson, HD-139

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, HD-100

Rep. Jessica González, HD-104

Rep. Joe Deshotel, HD-22

Rep. Joe Moody, HD-78

Rep. John Bucy, HD-136

Rep. Jon Rosenthal, HD-135

Rep. Julie Johnson, HD-115

Rep. Mary Ann Perez, HD-144

Rep. Mary González, HD-75

Rep. Michelle Beckley, HD-65

Rep. Nicole Collier, HD-95

Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, HD-148

Rep. Philip Cortez, HD-117

Rep. Rafael Anchía, HD-103

Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., HD-90

Rep. Ray Lopez, HD-125

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, HD-113

Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, HD-42

Rep. Robert “Bobby” Guerra, HD- 41

Rep. Ron Reynolds, HD-27

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, HD-141

Rep. Shawn Thierry, HD-146

Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD-46

Rep. Terry Meza, HD-105

Rep. Toni Rose, HD-110

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, HD-116

Rep. Victoria Neave, HD-107

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD-47

Rep. Yvonne Davis, HD-111

Sen. Beverly Powell, SD-10

Sen. Borris Miles, SD-13

Sen. Carol Alvarado, SD-6

Sen. César Blanco, SD-29

Sen. José Menéndez, SD-26

Sen. Nathan Johnson, SD-16

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, SD-19

Sen. Royce West, SD-23

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, SD-14

Three representatives could not be reached

Rep. Leo Pacheco, HD-118

Rep. Oscar Longoria, HD-35

Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., HD-36

Correction, July 14, 2021: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the Senate district that John Whitmire represents. It is SD-15, not SD-5.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/14/texas-democats-walkout/.

