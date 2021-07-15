By the latest count, at least 57 Democratic members of the Texas House and nine Democratic members of the Texas Senate have left the state. Lacking a quorum, the House is unable to conduct business, and the fugitive representatives are subject to arrest under House rules should they cross back into Texas.
The Senate still has enough members, including four Democrats, present to continue passing bills.
Here's a list of who left, who stayed and a few whose locations remain unclear. (One note: Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat, is in Texas but recovering from surgery and not present in the Capitol.)
At least six representatives and four senators are in Texas
Rep. Abel Herrero, House District 34
Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., HD-74
Rep. Garnet Coleman, HD-147
Rep. John Turner, HD-14
Rep. Ryan Guillen, HD-31
Rep. Tracy King, HD-80
Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., Senate District 27
Sen. John Whitmire, SD-15
Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, SD-20
Sen. Judith Zaffirini, SD-21
57 representatives and nine senators are in Washington
Rep. Alex Dominguez, HD-37
Rep. Alma Allen, HD-131
Rep. Ana Hernandez, HD-143
Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, HD-102
Rep. Ann Johnson, HD-134
Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, HD-39
Rep. Armando Walle, HD-140
Rep. Art Fierro, HD-79
Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, HD-120
Rep. Carl Sherman, HD-109
Rep. Celia Israel, HD-50
Rep. Chris Turner, HD-101
Rep. Christina Morales, HD-145
Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, HD-76
Rep. Diego Bernal, HD-123
Rep. Donna Howard, HD-48
Rep. Eddie Lucio III, HD-38
Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, HD-51
Rep. Elizabeth Campos, HD-19
Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD-45
Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega, HD-77
Rep. Gene Wu, HD-137
Rep. Gina Hinojosa, HD-49
Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., HD-142
Rep. Hubert Vo, HD-149
Rep. Ina Minjarez, HD-124
Rep. James Talarico, HD-52
Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson, HD-139
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, HD-100
Rep. Jessica González, HD-104
Rep. Joe Deshotel, HD-22
Rep. Joe Moody, HD-78
Rep. John Bucy, HD-136
Rep. Jon Rosenthal, HD-135
Rep. Julie Johnson, HD-115
Rep. Mary Ann Perez, HD-144
Rep. Mary González, HD-75
Rep. Michelle Beckley, HD-65
Rep. Nicole Collier, HD-95
Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, HD-148
Rep. Philip Cortez, HD-117
Rep. Rafael Anchía, HD-103
Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., HD-90
Rep. Ray Lopez, HD-125
Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, HD-113
Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, HD-42
Rep. Robert “Bobby” Guerra, HD- 41
Rep. Ron Reynolds, HD-27
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, HD-141
Rep. Shawn Thierry, HD-146
Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD-46
Rep. Terry Meza, HD-105
Rep. Toni Rose, HD-110
Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, HD-116
Rep. Victoria Neave, HD-107
Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD-47
Rep. Yvonne Davis, HD-111
Sen. Beverly Powell, SD-10
Sen. Borris Miles, SD-13
Sen. Carol Alvarado, SD-6
Sen. César Blanco, SD-29
Sen. José Menéndez, SD-26
Sen. Nathan Johnson, SD-16
Sen. Roland Gutierrez, SD-19
Sen. Royce West, SD-23
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, SD-14
Three representatives could not be reached
Rep. Leo Pacheco, HD-118
Rep. Oscar Longoria, HD-35
Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., HD-36
Correction, July 14, 2021: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the Senate district that John Whitmire represents. It is SD-15, not SD-5.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/14/texas-democats-walkout/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.