Texas accelerates migrant busing program

AUSTIN — Nearly 9,000 migrants have been bused from Texas to Washington, D.C., and New York City since the program launched earlier this year, state officials said Friday.
As part of the state’s efforts to crack down on on drug and human trafficking along the Texas-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott expanded the state-led immigration effort known as Operation Lone Star to include the busing of migrants from Texas border cities to the nation’s capital.
The program allows migrants who have illegally entered the country and who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country to voluntarily load onto buses that will transport them across the country at no cost to the migrant.
Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd previously told state lawmakers that the total cost to the state per person is about $1,795.
Initially, the program only dropped off migrants to Washington, D.C., as a means to garner national attention for the migrant crisis happening at the border.
The program was launched in response to the then-potential lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers because of public health concerns related to COVID-19. Abbott said lifting the policy would overwhelm the state’s resources. The lifting of Title 42 has since been paused by a federal judge, but the program continued.
Then after receiving criticism from New York City Mayor Eric Adams in early August, Abbott ordered buses also be sent to New York City. The first bus arrived on Aug. 5. Since then, over 1,500 migrants have arrived in NYC.
Another 7,400 other migrants have arrived in D.C. since April, officials said.
“This is not a Texas problem; this is an American problem,” Abbott said during a recent TV interview. “We need more Americans to call on the president to uphold his oath of office and enforce the immigration laws of the United States.”
In explaining the program, Abbott has been highly critical of President Joe Biden, stating that it is his “open border policies,” that are encouraging millions of people to make the journey to America, overwhelming border cities.
“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott’s office said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
