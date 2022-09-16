Texas adds 16,000 jobs in August

AUSTIN — Texas added thousands of new jobs in August, but its jobless rate rose for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to new data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday.
Texas added 16,400 nonfarm jobs in August, bringing the total nonfarm jobs to 13.53 million.
Of those, the largest growth was seen in the professional and business services sector with 5,200 positions added, followed by education and health services, which grew by 3,800 jobs. The financial activities sector added 2,800 jobs, the report said.
“With more than 700,000 jobs added in the past year, opportunities for Texans to succeed continue to grow,” Julian Alvarez, TWC commissioner representing labor, said in a statement. “From registered apprenticeship to skills development programs, TWC remains committed to offering pathways to meaningful employment for every Texan in the job market.”
But Texas did see a jobless rate increase of 0.1%, up from a record low since the start of the pandemic of 4% reported last month. With a 4.1% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, this marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020, TWC officials said.
The 0.1% increase equates to about 5,600 jobs, said Ed Serna, TWC executive director. Compared to the estimated 14.6 million Texans who are employed, the increase in the rate remains minimal, he said.
“We're very, very pleased with the progress that Texas is making with regard to job creation,” Serna said.
The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock metropolitan statistical areas recorded August’s lowest unemployment rates among such designated areas in Texas, with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3% each, data shows.
Midland followed with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, then Abilene, College Station-Bryan, Lubbock and San Angelo each at 3.5%.
“Private industry jobs are up more than 6% from this time last year, and Texas employers continue to expand their workforces,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement. “TWC will continue to support both employers and job seekers with programs aimed at training Texans for high-wage, high-demand careers.”
