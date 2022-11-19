AUSTIN — Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs in October, the Texas Workforce Commission announced Friday.
The October data marks the 12th consecutive month the state has broken records on total jobs available. The state added 694,200 positions year over year, the report said.
Professional and business services led private industry job growth in October with 18,700 positions added, followed by leisure and hospitality, which grew by 11,600 jobs, the report said. Trade, transportation and utilities added 7,400 jobs, it said.
“Texas’ continued job growth is a true testament to the vitality of our Texas employers and our unrivaled business climate,” said Aaron Demerson, the commissioner representing employers.
The Austin-Round Rock and Amarillo metropolitan statistical areas reported the lowest unemployment rates among such designated regions with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8% each, data shows.
The Midland metropolitan statistical area had the third lowest rate with a reported a non-adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9%.
The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area reported the highest unemployment rate that was not seasonally adjusted at 6.1%, it said. This is down from 6.7% reported last month.
Texas has an unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted of 3.8%, while the United States is reporting a rate of 3.4%. Texas’ seasonally adjusted rate is unchanged at 4%.
