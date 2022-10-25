AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a statewide 2022 General Election Integrity Team, his office announced Monday.
Paxton said the team will consist of agency lawyers, investigators and support staff in an effort to ensure the midterm election “is run transparently and securely.”
“The foundation of our constitutional republic is a secure and transparent ballot,” Paxton said in a statement. “It is why my office remains ever vigilant in defending the integrity of our elections.”
The team’s primary function will be to monitor a public email address — electionintegrity2022@oag.texas.gov — dedicated to receiving information about alleged violations of the Texas Election Code, a news release said.
Paxton said his office will monitor the email account “at all times” and is “prepared to take action” where appropriate.
The Texas Court of Appeals has twice denied Paxton’s office’s authority to prosecute election integrity cases.
In December, the highest criminal court in the state — composed of all Republican-appointed judges — struck down a law that previously allowed Paxton’s office to unilaterally prosecute election cases. The decision upheld an earlier ruling that requires the attorney general to receive permission from local county prosecutors before pursuing voter fraud cases.
In September, the court denied a request to rehear the case and upheld its December ruling.
Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to questions about how it plans to “take action” with these rulings in place.
