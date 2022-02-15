AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Facebook, known as Meta, for capturing biometric data without consent, his office announced Monday.
The lawsuit alleges that Facebook violated biometric privacy laws by obtaining face, fingerprint and voice recognition data of millions of Texans without proper consent.
Facebook was able to scrape the data from photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app, the lawsuit stated. It added that Facebook was also able to gain information from nonusers as friends or family would upload photos of them.
The lawsuit claims are similar to those of an Illinois suit, which Facebook settled for $650 million last year. Following the settlement, the company said it would stop the use of face-recognition features on Facebook but made no commitment to cease similar technology on other apps it owns including WhatsApp and Instagram, the Texas lawsuit states.
“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said in a news release. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”
The state is able to enforce a penalty of up to $25,000 per violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and an additional $10,000 per violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the lawsuit states.
Paxton said the total could tally in the billions of dollars.
“Facebook has been secretly harvesting Texans’ most personal info—photos & videos—for its own corporate profit,” Paxton tweeted following the announcement. “I’ll hold Facebook accountable for its tens of millions of violations of TX law.”
Meta has yet to release a statement on the lawsuit.
