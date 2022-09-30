Texas agency expands weather preparedness requirements with new rule

AUSTIN — The Public Utilities Commission of Texas adopted a new rule that would further ensure grid reliability by expanding current weather preparation guidelines, the agency said Thursday.
The new rule bolsters reliability by establishing baseline temperatures for electric generation and transmission systems. Operators must prepare their equipment to function seamlessly at the newly established maximum and minimum temperature standards, it said.
These standards correlate with the hottest and coldest temperature the state has experienced in recent years, said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake. They go into effect in 2023.
“Reliability drives every decision we make when it comes to grid operations,” Lake said in a statement. “The grid has to be ready for any weather condition, from extreme heat to extreme cold.”
The expanded rule also removes the special exemption process adopted last year for utilities that could not meet mandatory preparation deadlines due to supply chain issues or other acceptable reasons.
It also requires the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the grid operator for about 90% of the state, to deliver a weather study that examines several weather parameters that can have negative impacts on the reliable operation of the electric grid. This study must be updated at least every five years to account for variability in weather patterns over time, PUCT officials said.
This new rule expands on the previously adopted 2021 weather preparation rules put in place as part of reliability reforms passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott that required electricity generators to only winterize their facilities against extreme cold weather.
A PUCT report on the new rules says that any entity that fails to comply with the requirements of this rule may be subject to a commission enforcement action resulting in a publicly available order imposing administrative penalties.
“This strikes the appropriate balance between public transparency and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive critical energy infrastructure information,” the document said.
The commission added, “The purpose of the weatherization rule is to create a preparedness standard for all generation resources and transmission facilities for summer and winter weather in Texas.”
