AUSTIN — Texas leaders announced an additional $105.5 million for additional school mental health and safety initiatives, including purchasing previously requested bulletproof shields for officers.
The additional funding boosts current measures to make schools safer and support the mental health of children, teachers, and families following the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School last month, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
“Funding these much-needed initiatives marks the first of many steps that we will take at the legislature to respond to the horrific events in Uvalde and prevent another tragedy like this from happening again," Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a statement. "Important policy discussions and debates remain on how the legislature will tackle issues such as school safety, mental health, firearms safety and more, but this important first step will ensure that action is taken and implemented before school starts again in August.”
Pressure has been mounting on state officials to do something to address gun violence.
Some state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have stopped short of initiating any gun regulations, instead focusing on hardening schools and improving mental health resources statewide.
Last month, Abbott directed Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to convene special legislative committees to assess school safety, mental health, social media, policy training and firearm safety. In early June, Patrick pushed for bulletproof shields to be placed in every school — a $50 million expense. Initially reluctant, Phelan bought into the idea and the purchase was included in the newly allotted funding.
"With the new school year starting in a few short months, it is of paramount importance that we provide this funding to improve school safety and mental health services," Patrick said in a statement. "A few weeks ago, I said I wanted to ensure we provided bullet-resistant shields to our schools as soon as we could. Schools must be equipped with all the tools they need to protect our students.”
Many of the items on the approved list fall in line with measures Phelan proposed in mid-June.
The funding will come from surplus in the state’s school funding program, officials said.
Of the total, $100.5 million will be transferred to state agencies and programs to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas, officials said. The funding will provide:
$50 million for bullet-resistant shields;
$5.8 million to expand telehealth and telemedicine programs to school districts statewide;
$4.7 million to increase family- and community-based treatment programs for at-risk youth statewide;
$950,000 to expand Coordinated Specialty Care teams across the state;
$7 million for rapid response training by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center and $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures associated with the training;
$7 million to the Texas School Safety Center for on-site campus assessments to evaluate access control measures;
$17.1 million for school districts to purchase silent panic alert technology; and
$5 million to the Texas Department of Public Safety to expand fusion center research and capabilities.
A separate $5 million will be allotted to the Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Center to assist in evaluating mental health services in the Uvalde community and preparing a needs assessment for the legislature, it said.
"Immediately providing over $100 million in additional support for mental health and school safety initiatives will ensure these additional resources are available prior to the (2022-23) school year," said state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, in a statement. "However, this additional financial support is not the end, as the legislature will continue to prioritize these initiatives during the next budget cycle."
Following the news, Texas Democrats said state officials are focusing on the wrong issue.
"Texas Republicans are moving mountains to be able to avoid the actual issue at hand - guns,” the organization said in a statement. "The truth is that until real gun safety legislation is passed in this state, children and teachers are, tragically, not safe at school – or anywhere else – in Texas.”
Liz Hanks, a volunteer with the Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action, too said the measures fall short and are "out of touch with the realities of Texas’ gun violence crisis.”
“We need evidence-based solutions to prevent school gun violence, not ineffective measures that militarize our schools,” Hanks said. "Our leaders should be taking steps like supporting funding for community violence intervention programs and passing extreme risk protection order laws, not just pushing funding that doesn’t fully address the core of the issue.”
