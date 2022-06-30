AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency motion Thursday with the Supreme Court of Texas to lift a temporary ban on the state’s pre-Roe abortion laws.
On Tuesday, a Houston judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks pre-Roe laws that ban abortions after several organizations sued Monday.
Some legal scholars argue that since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that abortions are not constitutionally protected, Texas’ pre-Roe laws never repealed by the state legislature are immediately enforceable. Abortion advocates claim that once Roe v. Wade was enacted, any past laws prior were made null and void.
Paxton said because the plaintiff abortion clinics intend to immediately begin performing abortions under the temporary restraining order, he is seeking emergency relief.
“Let there be no mistake: The lower court’s unlawful order does not immunize criminal conduct, which can be punished at a later date once the temporary restraining order is lifted,” Paxton said in a statement.
The judicial relief issued earlier this week is only a temporary protection for abortion providers until the state’s trigger law takes affect 30 days after a judgement is issued.
That law bans all abortions in Texas except if a pregnancy would kill or severely injure the pregnant person. It also makes it a second-degree felony "for a person who knowingly performs, induces, or attempts an abortion,” with a fine of at least $100,000 and up to life in prison.
The temporary order allows abortions to only continue until a heartbeat is detected, about six weeks of pregnancy, in accordance with current state law.
The Texas clinics named in the lawsuit said they would immediately begin offering the services after the temporary ruling was handed down.
Plaintiffs in the case could not be immediately reached for comment.
