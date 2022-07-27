AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday on a state law that makes performing abortion a first-degree felony.
Known as the Texas’s Human Life Protection Act, the law was written to take effect 30 days after a favorable judgment from the U.S. Supreme Court.
While SCOTUS declared that abortion access is not a constitutional right on June 24, the Texas law did not take effect until a judgment was issued. The official judgment was released Tuesday. The 30 days will expire on Aug. 25.
“Texas law in a post-Roe world has already been written. Now that the Supreme Court has finally overturned Roe, I will do everything in my power to protect mothers, families and unborn children, and to uphold the state laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature,” Paxton said in the advisory.
Under the law, abortion will be prohibited unless the mother has “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places [her] at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced,” the act reads.
Once enacted, those who perform an abortion within Texas will be charged with a first-degree felony if the fetus dies and a second-degree felony if it lives, punishable up to life in prison. Medical professionals may also face a minimum fine of $100,000 per violation and could lose their professional license.
Paxton said his office is specifically authorized to pursue and recover civil penalties for violations and that he will “do (his) duty to enforce this law.”
“Further, we stand ready to assist any local prosecutor who pursues criminal charges,” Paxton said.
Even with this coming law, the Texas Supreme Court has allowed pre-Roe abortion laws to take effect, which also outlawed abortions and halted all abortions from occurring in the state immediately after the release of the June opinion. Paxton said prosecutors can choose to continue to pursue cases under pre-Roe laws.
Following the release of the judgment, Planned Parenthood CEOs across Texas reaffirmed their commitment to providing reproductive healthcare services including birth control options, which are not outlawed, as well as other critical health care services.
“Despite these dark and trying times, Planned Parenthood is here to stay no matter what,” the CEOs said in a letter released Tuesday. “Texas’ anti-abortion lawmakers are relentless — but so are we.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.