AUSTIN — Texas awarded $10 million in development funding to be used in establishing spaceports in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
Cameron County Spaceport Development Corporation, located at the southern tip of Texas, and Houston Spaceport Development Corporation each received $5 million in reimbursements to help establish needed infrastructure.
Awarded through an application process, grant funding was made available to entities capable of launching and landing a reusable launch vehicle or spacecraft at a facility located in the state, a news release said.
"This investment in the Cameron County and Houston Spaceport Development Corporations will create even more economic opportunities for Texans across the state and continue our legacy as a leader in space technology,” Abbott said in the release.
The 87th state legislature appropriated $10 million for fiscal year 2022. It is distributed through the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office.
Eligible entities had to prove an established development plan for a spaceport project and demonstrate the financial ability to furnish at least 75 percent of the funding required for the project, among other requirements, the state website said.
Neither representatives of Cameron County Spaceport Development or Houston Spaceport were immediately available for comment.
"For decades, Texas has been a trailblazer in space technology and we are proud to help cultivate more innovation and development in this growing industry in Cameron and Harris County," Abbott said.
