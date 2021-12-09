A new dog tethering bill in Texas will go into effect Jan. 18, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 5, which bans chains and heavy weights as restraints, during the Texas Legislature's third special session in October.
“In this situation, existing laws against inhumane treatment still apply,” said State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine). “As for the tethering law, I think it is a well-intentioned law that will have adverse unintended consequences. Realistically, there are some very aggressive, large dogs that need to be on a chain, not a cable that will rust or can be chewed through. I think the law should have had more exemptions for rural areas and will work to make it better in future session should I be given the chance to return.”
Champions of the bill have expressed that they feel SB 5 replaces the current unlawful restraint of a dog with a more humane standard of care as well as an enforcement mechanism for peace officers. This bill provides law enforcement the ability to correct the problem onsite at the time of the report. The current law states dog owners must be given 24 hours notice to correct the sometimes inhumane treatment of animals, essentially giving little to no ability to penalize those who fail to provide dogs with adequate shelter.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, his office supports any law which contributes to the health, safety and welfare of animals.
“We encourage our citizens to comply with this law and will work to educate them regarding the new requirements,” Flores said.
While the new law prohibits the use of chains and short tethering, it still allows for dogs to be put on cabled runs if the owner provides the dog access to drinking water, an area that the dog can avoid standing water, exposure to excessive animal waste, shade from direct sunlight and adequate shelter to protect the dog from inclement weather including rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds, extreme lows temperatures or extreme high temperatures.
The bill’s provisions require the dog’s collar or harness to be properly fitted.
Also, if cabled, a dog must have room to move and cannot be on a short leash. The run cannot be shorter in length than five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog’s nose to the base of the dog’s tail or 10 feet.
Exceptions include use of a restraint on a dog in a public camping or recreational area in compliance of federal, state or local authority, the use of a restraint related to the business of shepherding or herding cattle or livestock and/or the business of cultivating agricultural products, a dog left unattended in an open-air truck bed only for the time reasonably necessary for the owner to complete a temporary task that requires the dog to be left unattended in the truck bed or the dog being taken from its home in order for an owner, or anther person, for a reason that requires the dog to be temporarily restrained.
Those found in violation of the law could face a Class C misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenders could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
