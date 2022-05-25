AUSTIN — Texas leads the country in being home to the most Fortune 500 companies, surpassing New York and California, state officials announced Tuesday.
With 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters located in Texas, the state overtook New York, which has 51 corporate headquarters, and California, with 50.
Houston and Dallas also are in the top five municipalities in the nation for Fortune 500 companies, with 21 and 11 respectively, officials said.
"Texas is the economic engine of the nation, and I am proud to announce that we continue leading the country now with the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Thanks to our unmatched business environment, with no corporate or personal income taxes, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, easy access to global markets, and reasonable regulatory climate, Texas has more businesses relocating and expanding here in our state than ever before.”
Fortune 500 released its annual list on Monday stating the 500 corporations on this year’s list generated a record $16.1 trillion in revenue and $1.8 trillion in profits. The list only takes into account the company’s 2021 financial performance, where the revenue threshold to be included on the list was $6.4 billion, up 19% from last year, it said.
ExxonMobil, based in Dallas, ranked sixth and is the largest Texas-based company on the list. McKesson, AT&T, Phillips 66 and Valero, all ranked in the top 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.