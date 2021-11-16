Jack Neff, the Texas Bee Guru is leading a public discussion about bee diversity, biology, conservation problems, that state of our knowledge and the gaps in that knowledge at Sam Houston State University,
Neff’s discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
The public is welcome to attend and bring bee specimens or photographs for identification and questions. The university collections will be available for viewing.
Bees are one of the most well-known groups of pollinators. While most people are aware of honeybees, less well-known are the other 1000 or so species of bees in Texas. These native bees collect a diverse array of substances and have wildly diverse habits. Many are facing declining numbers. A few are thought to be in danger of going extinct.
You might think that the bees of Texas would be all known and well-studied, but in reality, we do not know all the species of Texas and it is possible that some may vanish before we ever had the opportunity to study them fully.
Providing insight into his research, Neff of the Texas Central Texas Melittological Institute, will visit the Sam Houston State Natural History Collections to study SHSU’s insect collection and work with SHSU entomologists.
For further information please contact Dr. William Godwin at 936-556-2289.
The SHSU Natural History and Art Research Center is located at 710 University Ave. in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.