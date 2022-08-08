AUSTIN — The first migrant bus from south Texas border communities arrived in New York City Friday, state officials said.
Initially launched in April to send migrants to Washington D.C., the program provides one-way tickets to eligible migrants from Del Rio or Eagle Pass, two communities state leaders say are experiencing the worst of the overwhelming migrant crisis.
Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said New York City will become the second drop-off location in his strategy to bring national attention to the influx of immigrants occurring at the Texas-Mexico border.
"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a statement.
Since April, Texas has bused thousands of migrants who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country. As of June, Texas had spent $5.3 million on the program.
Earlier this week, Abbott invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to the border. Both mayors have called on federal help to deal with the migrants who are now coming to their communities through the busing program. After NYC Mayor Eric Adams rejected the invitation, Texas buses began to arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in an effort by Abbott to push migrant responsibilities onto Democratic mayors.
“New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."
Adam's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
