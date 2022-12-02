AUSTIN — Texas electric grid leaders promise lights will stay on as winter approaches.
Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday on the reliability of the Texas grid after the release of two reports.
“We are in a position where the elements that are within our control related to the reliability and the operational grade are as strong as they have ever been going into this winter season,” Vegas said.
Vegas, who took over the position in October, and Lake often referred to the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA, report conducted by ERCOT and released on Tuesday. It found that in most scenarios, the grid is stable enough to keep up with projected demand.
However, during the most extreme scenario, which assumes a high peak load with unplanned thermal plant outages and additional outages due to a weather event similar to Winter Storm Uri, the grid would not have enough generation to avoid rolling blackouts.
But Lake emphasized that the SARA report does not take into consideration changes the agency has made, including new weatherization requirements with accountability inspections, comprehensive mapping of natural gas resources and improved communication between state emergency response agencies, among others. All of these, he said, have helped shore up the reliability in the state’s grid.
“(I) absolutely expect the lights to stay on,” Lake said.
In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri nearly collapsed the state’s electric grid, leaving millions of Texans without power and water for days amid freezing temperatures. The storm cost billions of dollars in damage and hundreds of deaths.
Since then, the PUCT and ERCOT have initiated a series of rules and regulations to prevent such an event from occurring again.
While the SARA report does not acknowledge those changes, Vegas said the mere existence of a single scenario where the grid could fail is proof that there is still more work to be done to ensure reliability.
“Texas is adding a city the size of Corpus Christi every single year in population and the associated economic growth that comes with that is driving increased usage on the grid,” Vegas said. “(The report) actually highlights exactly what really is the most important issue to focus on today, which is how do we sustainably create a market redesign that is going to deliver the kind of reliability of the kind of cost profile that we all expect.”
ERCOT and the PUCT are now in the public comment portion of its market redesign project.
A second report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation found that the Texas capacity reserves are sufficient to meet forecasted peak demand during regularly experienced weather events. This report did account for the risk of another weather event like Winter Storm Uri as well as the impacts of winter preparedness standards implemented by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Railroad Commision, which regulates the Texas fuel oil and natural gas industries, it said.
“While the risk of energy emergencies for the upcoming winter has not been eliminated, improvements — due to lessons learned from Winter Storm Uri — are expected to reduce the likelihood and lessen the severity of a future Winter Storm Uri scale event,” the report said.
Lake said that while many Texans are still nervous as winter approaches, the state has already proven to be reliable, withstanding the extreme summer it experienced six months ago where Texas broke dozens of daily, weekly and seasonal records, as well as at least 10 all-time weather-related records.
He said the state will “continue to operate the grid in the most reliable manner possible” while expanding its margin of safety with more reserves.
“In the past 18 months because we've had these reforms in place, we have avoided emergency conditions or blackouts eight times,” Lake said. “We know the reforms are working. We've seen the results and we're gonna continue with those reforms and continue those reliable operations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.