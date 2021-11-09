Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar was in Palestine Monday night for a Meet & Greet at the Old Magnolia Mercantile.
More than 50 supporters showed up to chat with Hegar at the come and go event. In an address to those present, he went over the state of Texas finances, emphasizing sales tax.
As the comptroller, Hegar said, the state has approximately 1,200 income streams that he manages and 60% of those are from sales tax and federal payback.
Hegar said in the last eight months more sales tax dollars were collected for the State of Texas than ever before, despite the COVID-19 shutdown. The $3 billion deficit now looks to be less than $1 billion because of these numbers.
Hegar was elected to his first term in the Texas Legislature in November 2002. He serves District 28 which includes Wharton, Waller and Fort Bend counties. Rep. Hegar is Vice Chairman of the Committee on Local Government Ways and Means and the Vice Chairman of the Committee on Law Enforcement. He also serves as a member of the Agriculture Policy Board and the Select Committee on Sex Offender Statutes.
Hegar’s leadership has earned him the prestigious Legislative Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Police Association; the Cattleman’s Council Award from the Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas; the Perfectly Pro-Life Award from the Texas Right to Life; Texas Association of Business' Fighter for Free Enterprise Award; and the Justice of Peace and Constables Association of Texas' Legislator of the Year Award.
Rep. Hegar received a bachelors from Texas A&M University, his masters and law degree from St. Mary’s University and masters in Agricultural Law from the University of Arkansas.
Hegar was born Nov. 25, 1970 in Houston, Texas.
As a sixth generation Texan, he earns a living farming rice and corn on land that has been in his family since the mid 1800s. He is married to Dara Grisbee Hegar. The Hegars reside in Katy and attend Katy Memorial Lutheran Church.
