COVID-19 rent relief is being made available to residents of East Texas.
According to Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will launch the Texas aren’t Relief Program at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
“This program is being funded through approximately $1.3 billion received through the latest federal COVID-19 relief bill,” Johnston said, “The TDHCA is using the funds to help Texans pay rent and utility bills, including those that are past due. Applications will be accepted from both landlords and tenants.”
The Texas Rent Relief Program can help with the below costs as far back as March 13, 2020:
• Past due, current, and up to three months of expected rent costs;
• Past due, current, or up to three months of expected utility and home energy expenses;
• After receiving assistance for three months of expected costs, households can apply for additional assistance if funds are still available.
To qualify, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income as well as other criteria.
TDHCA will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of area median income and households where one or more members are unemployed and have been for at least 90 days.
Landlords are also encouraged to apply on behalf of tenants
Submit an application by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-834-989-7368) or online at TexasRentRelief.com.
The call center will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 and will remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout the duration of the program.
Here is a link to the Texas Rent Relief Rental Assistance Income Limits chart: texasrentrelief.com/sites/default/files/TX_Rent_Relief_income_limits.pdf
