AUSTIN — Texas death row inmates Melissa Lucio has been granted reprieve nearly 48 hours before her scheduled execution.
On Monday, the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas granted the stay and has sent the case back to the trial court, ordering 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron Country to consider new evidence.
The trial court will now have to review four of nine claims Lucio made in her clemency application including the state's use of false testimony, previously unavailable scientific evidence, the state's suppression of valuable information and that she is actually innocent.
"Melissa’s life matters. The court’s decision paves the way for Melissa to present evidence of her innocence that should have been heard by the jury that condemned her to death 14 years ago,” one of Lucio’s attorneys Sandra Babcock said in a statement. “Melissa’s voice and experiences have never been valued. The court’s decision signals its willingness to finally hear Melissa’s side of the story.”
Lucio, a Harlingen woman, was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez and sentenced to death in 2008. She is the first Hispanic woman to be on death row in Texas and was scheduled to be executed Wednesday.
Lucio’s story became widely known after a 2020 documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” raised questions about whether she may be innocent. Her case was also featured in an episode of HBO’s “Last Week with John Oliver” on the subject of wrongful convictions.
Newer allegations claimed that Lucio was wrongfully convicted as forensic and eyewitness evidence assert that her daughter died from a head injury after she accidentally fell down a flight of stairs.
Advocates working on Lucio’s behalf also allege that coercive interrogation tactics forced Lucio — then pregnant with twins — to confess to the crime after several hours of questioning. She has continued to maintain her innocence including stating so more than 100 times while being interrogated and for the duration of her incarceration.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
In a statement released after the reprieve was granted, Lucio said she is grateful the court has given her the chance to live and prove her innocence.
"Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren," she said. Lucio has 14 children.
Texas lawmakers have also stepped into the conversation with state representatives calling for her reprieve in late March. Texas senators also signed a bipartisan letter asking the BPP to cancel Lucio’s execution.
Lucio’s case was also discussed in a state house criminal justice committee meeting, where lawmakers again pushed Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to grant Lucio reprieve.
Saenz said at the time that should the BPP not step in and there were still pending issues with the case, he would intervene by rescinding his warrant for execution. But he added that as of that time, his office had not been able to corroborate the new claims to be accurate.
Since claims of the evidence was released, five of the 12 jurors that initially sentenced Lucio to death requested that her execution be halted, supporting that she receive a new trial. They cited concerns regarding claims that evidence was withheld from the defense and that the jury was presented with false and misleading testimony. One of the 12 jury members has since died.
“I was disheartened to learn that there was additional evidence that was not presented at trial,” Jury foreperson Melissa Quintanilla said in a statement. “I believe that Ms. Lucio deserves a new trial and for a new jury to hear this evidence. Knowing what I know now, I don’t think she should be executed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.