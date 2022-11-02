AUSTIN — Attorneys for Texas death row inmate Tracy Beatty hoped he would be granted a stay on the ground of unconstitutional evaluations but that has been denied.
Beatty, a 61-year-old Whitehouse man, was convicted of murdering of his mother, Carolyn “Callie” Click, in November 2003 and burying her body in their backyard.
He is scheduled to die by lethal injection Nov. 9, but his legal team attempted to intervene, claiming Beatty has intellectual disabilities that would exempt him from capital punishment, citing a 2002 Supreme Court ruling that determined that executions of the mentally disabled are prohibited under the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
According to court documents, Beatty and Click had a volatile and combative relationship, and Click told confidants that on several occasions Beatty beat her severely.
Nonetheless, Click allowed Beatty to move back into her home in October 2003, hopeful that it would repair the relationship, per court documents. Soon after, however, Click told Beatty to leave several times including on the last day she was seen alive, witnesses said.
Beatty told several people including his cousin and a neighbor that Click had left town and planned to be away for at least several days.
After Click’s body was discovered, Beatty told varying stories of what happened to his mother, including blaming a man named “Junior” who Beatty said killed his mother and attempted to attack Beatty. In response, Beatty said he killed Junior and disposed of his body in a lake.
Ultimately, Beatty admitted that he choked his mother himself but did not realize she was dead until the next day. He later buried her in a shallow grave in her backyard.
Beatty also has an extensive criminal history including drug possession, theft, weapons possession, assault against a child under two years of age, and prior assaults against his mother, a correctional officer and others, court documents show.
During the initial trial, Beatty was evaluated and determined mentally fit with a normal IQ. Forensic psychiatrists did however testify that Beatty presented behavior that was consistent with anti-social personality disorder.
As his current execution date neared, Beatty’s counsel retained a neuropsychologist and a psychiatrist in September to complete new evaluations.
During evaluations, the TDCJ did not allow Beatty to be unshackled despite requests from the experts. The experts said Beatty needed to be unshackled in order for them to conduct a valid evaluation. Because he was not allowed, the evaluation was deemed incomplete, as key portions of the test required Beatty’s free use of his hands and arms, court documents state.
Beatty sued TDCJ officials in an attempt to allow for a psychiatric evaluation while being uncuffed, asking them for a stay of execution while the matter was settled in the court. Both motions were ultimately denied by an appellate court Wednesday.
Beatty was previously scheduled to be executed in 2020 but was stayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also received a stay in 2015 but no further information was provided.
Beatty is scheduled to be executed at the Huntsville State Penitentiary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.