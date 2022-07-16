DALLAS — The Texas Democratic Caucus received the Lyndon B. Johnson Lifetime Service Award Friday for its effort to stop a Republican-led voting restriction law.
During the Texas Democratic Convention in Dallas over the weekend, Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former president and Texan Lyndon B. Johnson, presented the award and praised the decision of the state lawmakers.
“These courageous legislators we honor tonight have risked their political lives trying to build bridges for the common good,” Johnson said. “Theirs is the example Lyndon Johnson fought for; theirs is the example we still need today.”
Last summer, during a special legislative session, 57 of the state's 67 House Democrats boarded planes to Washington, D.C., temporarily pausing a controversial state law that they argued would make voting more difficult in the Lone Star State.
Backed by Republican leaders as a measure to suppress widespread voter fraud — despite there being no evidence that fraud was or is a problem — the law bans drive-thru and 24-hour voting, enacted new ID requirements for voting by mail and bolstered protections for partisan poll watchers, among others. Despite Democratic efforts, the bill later passed in September.
At the time of the quorum break, Democratic leaders received backlash from Republican counterparts, who threatened lawmakers with arrest.
State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, recounted the decision to leave and the flurry of text messages between lawmakers as they left Austin and headed to D.C.
“Texas House Democrats took that leap of faith - faith in our power, faith in each other, faith in the righteousness of our cause,” Hinojosa said. “That’s when the magic happens, every single time.”
In accepting the award, State Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner highlighted Texans who have fought for equal voting rights like Johnson and Barbara Jordan, a former Texas lawmaker and civil rights activist, but noted that the battle continues.
“I am so proud of the grit, determination, and courage of these Texas House Democrats,” Turner said. “The legislators that broke quorum did so at great cost to themselves but there is no doubt that it was as John Lewis would say, ‘good trouble.”
He added: “Now the battle continues and it will be fought on the streets, door to door and at the polls between now and November.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.