AUSTIN — The Texas Democratic Party is pushing for the state to go early in the 2024 primaries, the organization announced Friday.
Texas Democrats submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee informing them that Texas will apply to be considered for the pre-window period of the 2024 presidential nominating process. If approved, the Lone Star State would be one of the first five states to hold primary contests.
“Texas represents America in all the ways that make our nation great and is the right choice to lead in the process of choosing our next President,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “It is going to be critical in the 2024 election to choose states that best reflect the broad diversity of our country.”
Hinojosa gave Texas’ increasing diversity as a top reason why it should be included in the first round of states. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Texas added 4 million new residents over the last decade, 95% of them people of color, largely Blacks and Hispanics.
He added in his appeal that the state is home to the largest Black population in the country, the second-largest Hispanic population and the third-largest Asian American population.
“Texas, with its thriving and growing diversity of ethnicity and industry, offers the competitiveness and inclusiveness that will be critical to inspiring voters across our country,” Hinojosa said.
“Nearly 70% of Texas children and teenagers are people of color, making Texas the future of America.”
The letter only initiates the process for Texas. State Democratic leaders will submit a full application in June. Other states are submitting similar requests. The Republican Party of Texas has not taken a position, Communications Director James Wesolek said.
During the 2020 election, Iowa and New Hampshire were the first two states to begin the election process, both held in early February. Nevada, South Carolina and Wyoming quickly followed. This order remained in 2016 except for Wyoming, which took part in Super Tuesday, an Election Day in March when the greatest number of states hold their primaries or caucuses. Texas typically also participates in Super Tuesday, joining 13 other states in 2020 and 2016.
Daron Shaw, a political science professor at The University of Texas at Austin, said political scientists find that early states have an outsized influence on the decision process of elected presidents. This is because they tend to garner a lot of attention giving notoriety and ideally free media coverage to those who do well.
“The idea is that the states who go first attract a lot of attention because candidates look at those early contests as an opportunity to demonstrate support,” Shaw said.
The first states in the presidential election process have also been smaller states. This allows lesser known candidates — who in theory have less money and resources — an opportunity to launch campaigns in less expensive markets, giving them a leg-up, particularly if they are able to pull off an upset.
Shaw said that in following conventional wisdom, if Texas moves up in the process, it would advantage better known candidates with greater finances at an early stage. He added that had Texas been one of the first states in 2020, it would have been unlikely for candidates such as Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to make it very far.
“Because those states tend to be relatively small … they (also) lend themselves to retail politics — that is a candidate without a whole lot of money, can go there and campaign to voters,” Shaw said. “When you move to the larger states, candidates who have more money, more national recognition tend to be advantaged and unless you've generated a lot of momentum in the early contests, it's hard to get traction.”
The U.S. process for electing a president is not duplicated in other democracies and can be difficult to follow. States have autonomy with minimal parameters on how and when they conduct primaries or caucuses, as well as the rules to make it happen — for example, some states have open primaries, while others have semi-open or even closed.
Shaw said the six-month process is a long-slog that can exhaust candidates and voters — with potential unfair advantages should all large states go first or all small states. But advocates for a national primary day are also faced with the criticism that the extended period allows voters to learn more about candidates and gives candidates time to gain momentum or fizzle out.
“We kind of liked this notion of a little bit of time and space,” Shaw said. “On the other hand, is six months really necessary and doesn't that just make everybody kind of crazy and exhaust the candidate and the resources?”
