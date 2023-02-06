Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz underwent multiple surgical procedures on his legs, hip and arms last week and as of Friday evening, was in the hospital in stable condition, according to a press release.
Putz was struck by a vehicle around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, while investigating a crash on I-45 near mile marker 220 in Navarro County and transported to a Dallas area hospital.
“He is breathing independently, is alert and is speaking with his family,” stated Texas DPS Sgt. Josue “Tony” De La Cerda. “Trooper Putz’s condition continues to improve daily, however he faces a long recovery ahead. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for him and his family.”
A Go Fund Me account was created to benefit the Putz family.
According to Organizer Deniese McGowan of Fairfield, Curtis’ wife Tosha is a self-employed stay-at-home mom to their three small children.
“Officer Putz helps with their business when he is home and not on duty. Tosha will now be away from home as well as their business to be with him for a while,” she stated.
“If you know this family at all, you know they are the most kind and most giving people there are around! Now it’s our time to help them! This fund will be given directly to Tosha to be used to help cover expenses they need while he remains hospitalized.”
On the Net:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dps-officer-curtis-putz-and-family
