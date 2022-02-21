AUSTIN — Early voting in Texas’ March primaries is on track with previous years but remains abysmal.
Less than 4% of Texas voters have cast their ballots through Feb. 20, the first full week of early voting, according to state records.
However, the trend is on par with other mid-term primary turnout numbers. In the first week of early voting in 2018, 4.46% of registered voters cast their ballots and in 2014, 3.48% did so.
This election, Texas has more than 17.18 million registered voters. Of those, 622,832 cast their ballot in person or by mail, accounting for 3.62% of the vote, data shows.
While historically, Democrats have tended to vote early in greater numbers than Republicans, that does not seem to be the case for Texas, so far.
More Texas Republicans have turned out in person versus voting by mail. The opposite is the case for Democrats. However, Republicans have turned out in far larger numbers than Democrats with 389,000 Republicans turning out so far versus 233,800 Democrats.
Early voting continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter may vote early in person. For those voting by mail, completed ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1.
Election Day is March 1.
