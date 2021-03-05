Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifting the mask mandate and other restrictions takes effect Wednesday, March 10. The Texas Education Agency’s authority to implement requirements for public schools remains in effect, but local districts may set their own mask policy.
According to the agency’s Public Health Guidance, updated March 3, current practices on masks continue unchanged.
However, local school boards have full authority to determine their mask policy and may vote to modify or eliminate TEA’s mask requirements.
So far, many districts, like Palestine ISD, have asked staff and students to continue following current safety protocols while the district waits on further guidance.
“Palestine ISD remains committed to protocols to prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Larissa Loveless, director of public relations for Palestine Independent School District. “With only a week remaining before spring break, face coverings and masks remain a requirement for access to PISD schools, facilities, activities, and events.”
The district will evaluate these measures as well as active cases in the two weeks following spring break.
“PISD recognizes current practices have kept our school community safe and classrooms open for continuous instruction,” Loveless said. “Students and staff will continue social distancing and frequent hand washing, while custodial staff will sanitize facilities several times a day on a daily basis.”
TEA also made updates to surface cleaning requirements, and noted that changes to the public health situation may require further adjustment.
Teachers, child care workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
The Texas Department of State Health Services Wednesday instructed all COVID-19 vaccine providers to immediately include school and child care workers.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services issued the directive, defining eligible people as those working in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including teachers, staff, and bus drivers, and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
State to provide funding to support in-person instruction
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday, March 4, that funding will be made available to schools that have seen enrollment and attendance declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase current levels of on-campus attendance.
Districts will be funded on attendance in line with projections made prior to the public health crisis. This will ensure schools in Texas can retain their teachers, for whom they originally budgeted, for the 2020-21 school year.
Normally, schools are funded based on the students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus.
This year, TEA prioritized flexibility to ensure essential funding support for schools by providing full funding based on daily attendance, whether the attendance was in-person or remote.
