AUSTIN — Fabens ISD is located in a small, rural community just east of El Paso. Of its 2,000 student population, 99% identify as Hispanic, 91% as disadvantaged and 46% as emergent bilingual.
Because of this, FISD Superintendent Veronica Vijil encouraged lawmakers to funnel funding into bilingual resources, programs and educators, adding these were groups particularly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our dual language program is a strength for many of our emergent bilingual students, newcomers who have newly arrived to school in the United State,” Vijil said. “We live in a global society, it is advantageous for students to be biliterate, bilingual.”
Vijil was one of several educators who went before the Texas House Committee on Public Education Tuesday. In March, House Speaker Date Phelan tasked the committee with examining the impact, including any financial impact, an increase in the number of children crossing the Texas-Mexico border has on the Texas public school system.
Educators mostly focused on the needs rather than any impact.
Specifically, Vijil said the state could help teachers fund the cost of receiving certification, provide educational resources, and launch a grow-your-own program to help recruit teachers back into the system.
“Yes, even Fabens ISD has struggled to fill all bilingual classrooms with certified teachers,” she said.
Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez said about one-third of his student population is bilingual.
He too pushed for greater resources when it comes to bilingual offering across multiple languages.
“We don't discriminate [against] who comes into our school systems,” Lopez said. “They come into our system because they want to take advantage of all the programs that we are offering, and a lot of times they outshine the competition, because they're willing to put in the work, the love and the effort.”
While a couple of representatives tried to bring the conversation back to the charge of financial impact, Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, stepped in saying that bilingual and immigrant programs as well as workforce development opportunities are part of the conversation.
“I think what is kind of being left out of the conversation is that we're assuming financial impact is only negative, and there's also a positive financial impact,” Gonzalez said. “We need to look both at the Texas economy at-large in the moment, and the Texas economy at-large in the future.”
Part of the charge also asks to see how many migrant students are coming to Texas schools and any impact the increased load would have.
Texas Education Agency General Counsel Von Byer said the state does not know.
“We don't know how many kids we have because we don't check the number of kids and their legal statuses,” Byer said.
Byer added that because the state is prohibited from knowing that information, all they have are projections.
He also added that the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe, would strike any statute that denied admission and state funds to students who reside in Texas but do not have legal status in the U.S.
Byer said another similar case in Alabama suggests that if the Texas legislature were to look into requirements to attend public k-12 schooling, there would be heightened scrutiny applied at the federal courts.
Gonzalez added that not educating immigrant students could be more costly because it would create an illiterate population. With a quality education, immigrants could be part of the workforce and a contributing member of society. Additionally, she cited that $119 billion of the Texas annual economy comes from immigrants.
“The greater negative financial impact to the state would be not educating these kids and the data does tell us what it would mean for our state, if we didn’t,” she said.
McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez also pushed back against preconceived notions saying that while McAllen is on the Texas-Mexico border, their student enrollment is decreasing.
He added that it would actually help the district if students stayed because Texas public school funding is based on student attendance.
“As far as the influx with regard to what's happening on the border, we don't see it,” he said. “To say that we've seen an increase in enrollment due to the situation, it’s not happening.”
