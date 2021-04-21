The death toll of February's catastrophic winter storm continues to grow as the Texas Department of State Health Services now estimates 133 people in 48 counties lost their lives.
The deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5 as the severe winter storm knocked out power and water statewide, leaving millions of Texans without heat or drinking water during a week of below-freezing temperatures.
Of these verified deaths, most were associated with hypothermia, while others were caused by car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, exacerbation of chronic illness, medical equipment failure, lack of oxygen, falls, and fire.
According to DSHS, most of the deaths recorded so far occurred in Harris County, 38, followed by Travis County, where 12 people lost their lives.
The department’s disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about causes of death and DSHS will continue to provide regular updates as more information is collected and additional deaths verified.
DSHS is notified of disaster-related deaths in three ways: Medical certifiers submit a form specifying a particular death was related to a disaster; medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster related; or epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death certificates.
Counties and number of deaths:
Aransas 1
Armstrong 1
Bandera 1
Bexar 9
Brazoria 1
Brooks 1
Cass 1
Clay 1
Coleman 2
Collin 2
Dallas 7
Ector 1
Ellis 2
Fayette 1
Fort Bend 3
Freestone 1
Frio 1
Galveston 7
Grayson 1
Hale 1
Harris 38
Henderson 2
Hill 2
Hopkins 1
Hunt 1
Kaufman 1
Kendall 1
Kerr 1
Lamar 1
Lavaca 2
Lee 1
Leon 1
Limestone 1
McLennan 1
Montgomery 2
Pecos 1
Rusk 1
San Saba 1
Schleicher 1
Sutton 1
Taylor 6
Travis 12
Trinity 1
Uvalde 1
Webb 1
Wharton 1
Wichita 2
Williamson 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.