The Department of State Health Services estimates 57 people in 25 counties lost their lives as a result the catastrophic winter storm that hit Texas in February.
The department is tracking related deaths and released preliminary data March 15, which will be updated weekly as more information is collected and additional deaths verified.
According to DSHS, most of the deaths recorded so far occurred in Harris County, 25, followed by Taylor County, where five people lost their lives.
Of these verified deaths, most were associated with hypothermia, while others were caused by car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.
The deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5 as the severe winter storm knocked out power and water statewide, leaving millions of Texans without heat or drinking water during a week of below-freezing temperatures.
The department’s disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about causes of death.
DSHS is notified of disaster-related deaths in three ways: Medical certifiers submit a form specifying a particular death was related to a disaster; medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster related; or epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death certificates.
Counties and number of deaths:
Aransas 1
Bandera 1
Bexar 1
Cass 1
Collin 2
Fort Bend 2
Frio 1
Galveston 1
Grayson 1
Hale 1
Harris 25
Hill 2
Hopkins 1
Kendall 1
Lavaca 2
Lee 1
Montgomery 1
Pecos 1
Rusk 1
San Saba 1
Sutton 1
Taylor 5
Wharton 1
Wichita 1
Williamson 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.