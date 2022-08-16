AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is set to execute inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane Wednesday evening for the 2006 murder of McKinney real estate agent Sarah Walker.
Prosecutors said Chanthakoummane, 41, killed Walker while attempting to commit robbery. Walker was found in a model home in a McKinney subdivision stabbed 33 times and with a bite mark on her neck. Her watch and ring were missing.
But Chanthakoummane, of Collin County, has maintained his innocence, and death penalty opponents say his conviction rests on questionable evidence, including forensic specialists who used bite mark evidence to tie Chanthakoummane to the murder even though the practice lacks scientific standing because one’s bite mark has not been proven to be a unique identifier similar to DNA or fingerprints. The method has proven so unreliable that in 2016 the Texas Forensic Science Commission recommended bite mark evidence not be used in future criminal prosecutions until it can be scientifically validated.
Additionally, Chanthakoummane’s guilty conviction relied on two eyewitnesses who underwent hypnosis sessions before helping police develop a sketch. That practice, often used by the Texas Rangers, was suspended in 2021 for lack of validity.
Advocates say that Chanthakoummane’s insistence on his innocence and the questionable use of evidence should at minimum afford him a new trial.
Walker’s own late father, Joseph Walker previously said he had forgiven Chanthakoummane and that he did not want the inmate executed on behalf of his daughter.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, no such reprieve had been granted.
This is the second execution date scheduled for Chanthakoummane, who previously was set to die last November.
In a now resolved federal case, Texas death-row inmate John Henry Ramirez said his religious rights were violated by the state when the TDCJ refused to give Ramirez’s pastor permission to “lay hands” on him or pray audibly during the execution. He was granted a last-minute reprieve last September to allow the case to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Chanthakoummane’s execution was also delayed after he raised similar religious freedom claims.
In March, SCOTUS sided with Ramirez, finding that individuals condemned to death have the right to religious comfort as they are killed, including the placing of hands on the inmate. Executions began again in Texas in April.
The state has two additional executions scheduled for 2022: Ramirez and Tracy Beatty, a man convicted of strangling his mother to death.
