AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday it will immediately expand its teacher retention task force to include two dozen additional public school classroom teachers.
The initial Teacher Vacancy Task Force, launched last week, consisted of 28 members, two of which were current classroom educators. TEA received backlash for those it selected as many were superintendents or district human resources officials and had not been in a classroom for many years.
During its first meeting, the task force members recommend expanding its membership to include classroom teachers. Now there will be an equal number of teachers as school system administrators on the task force, officials said.
The task force also named Josue Torres, a fourth and fifth grade teacher from Dallas ISD, as its chair.
“I am honored for the opportunity to lead this Task Force focused on ensuring we have great teachers in every classroom,” Torres said in a news release. “The reason I got into education is because I believe that a student’s zip code shouldn’t determine his or her fate, and this Task Force has the ability to recommend the needed changes and innovative solutions necessary to ensure all Texas students have access to the high-quality educators they deserve.”
Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on March 7, directing him to launch the task force as a first step in helping school districts address ongoing staffing shortages across the state.
The task force will work to understand challenges districts face related to teacher vacancies; share best practices; develop recommendations for policy changes; and provide feedback on TEA initiatives designed to help impact vacancies.
“It is imperative that we include the insights and recommendations of current classroom teachers as the task force works to identify strong recommendations that can address the staffing shortages facing school systems across Texas," Morath said in a news release. “This expansion strengthens the Task Force and includes more perspectives as we work to find far-reaching solutions to these challenges.”
