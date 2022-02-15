AUSTIN — About 1.48% of Texas’ 17.1 million registered voters cast their ballot Monday, the first day of early voting in the March primary.
The turnout is on par with historic data where about 1.42% of voters turned out on the first day of early voting in the 2020 primary, per state data.
In total, more than 254,300 Texans have cast their ballots by the close of business Monday. Of those, 0.78% of Democrats voted with 36,939 doing so in person and 96,886 casting their ballot by mail. Conversely, 0.7% of Republicans voted with 63,425 voting in person and 57,124 voting by mail.
Primaries are used to narrow down fields of candidates to a single person for each party per race, and the turnout is typically low with 25% of 16.2 million registered voters casting their ballot in 2020 and 17% of 15.2 million registered voters casting their ballot in 2018. The winner of the primary must secure more than 50% of the vote to claim the nomination. Should no one candidate take more than 50%, a runoff takes place between the top two candidates in May.
These primaries are also the first time voters will cast ballots since more restrictive voting laws passed by Republican state lawmakers last year took effect.
One new law, which targets absentee ballots, has already seen issues with hundreds of ballots being denied for noncompliance. The law requires voters to write a state issued number — be it driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number — on ballot application and the ballot. That number has to match what was used when registering to vote.
While primary turnout is typically low across the country, Sarah Labowitz with the ACLU of Texas said the laws enacted by Texas will not help make improvements.
“Texas has long been, even before this year, one of the hardest states in the country to vote in,” Labowitz said. “There's no doubt that the elected officials in the legislature have made it harder to vote, and the best thing that people can do in Texas is jump over every hurdle that they've raised to get your vote to count.”
Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. Any registered voter may vote early in person. For those voting by mail, the last day to request a ballot is Feb. 18 with completed ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1.
Election Day is March 1.
