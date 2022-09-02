AUSTIN— Ahead of the Labor Day Weekend, Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department remind those heading out to the water to follow basic boating and water safety precautions. In 2021, ramped-up patrols, partnered with boater education outreach programs, contributed to a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and a 50 percent decrease in open-water drownings compared to 2020.
“We encourage the public to finish the summer strong by continuing to practice safe boating through the Labor Day weekend,” said Asst. Commander Cody Jones, Boating Law Administrator for TPWD. “This time of year, the weather can be unpredictable, and everyone is hoping for the last bit of beautiful weather before the fall, but we want everyone to remain vigilant when on the water.”
Learning to swim, checking weather reports, and participating in a boater education class are simple steps to take before heading out on the water. The TPWD boater education website offers multiple resources and boater education courses required for anyone operating a personal watercraft or a boat with a 15-horsepower rating or more.
Also, law enforcement will be on alert for those violating boating under the influence laws. Operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol can lead to fines, the loss of a driver’s license and an increased risk of accidents or fatalities on the water.
For more information about boating safety, laws and requirements, visit TPWD’s boating laws website.
