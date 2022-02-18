AUSTIN — Texas secured $1.167 billion out of $26 billion in a national opioid settlement against pharmaceutical distributors, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.
The settlement is with three of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — who were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic that has now led to tens of thousands of deaths each year over the last decade.
In Texas, more than 3,000 deaths in 2019 were linked to drug overdose, resulting in 10.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people, according to age-adjusted data.
“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Paxton said in a statement. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”
The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in July 2021, the release said.
The three companies did not immediately comment on the settlements but have previously denied wrongdoing.
Separately, Texas has secured agreements with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Johnson & Johnson, bringing the total opioid settlement to over $1.89 billion. Funding will go toward opioid overdose treatment, prevention and education.
Texas has also set up a Texas Opioid Abatement Fund and a Texas Opioid Council, who is tasked with ensuring opioid settlement money is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis, per its website.
News of the payout comes the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a roundtable in Fort Worth on the subject. Abbott is making a greater push to address the opioid issues, tying it to his reasoning for a border wall and stronger border security.
“Every community across the nation has been touched by the opioid crisis,” Paxton said. “We’re encouraged by this support of local governments and committed to doing everything in our power to get the full share of funds for the people of our states so we can help people get treatment and recovery resources as quickly as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.