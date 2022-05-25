AUSTIN — Lack of mental health resources was the primary cause of a mass shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas state leaders said Wednesday.
“Before coming out here we had a long discussion and I asked the sheriff and others an open-ended question and got the same answer: What is the problem here?” Abbott said. “They were straightforward and emphatic: We have a problem with mental health illness in this community.”
Abbott spoke at a press conference Wednesday following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by responding law enforcement.
As for addressing cries for stricter gun control, Abbott said Texas gun laws that allow an 18-year-old to purchase a rifle have been in place for decades and the state went a majority of those years without issue. He added that gun restrictions are not a “real solution,” saying that cities and states that have implemented such laws have seen little to no improvement. Instead, Abbott said Texas needs to look for “real solutions that can be implemented,” stating that calls for gun control are an oversimplification of true issues.
Abbott instead pivoted back to mental health, adding that the only thing that has “substantially changed” is the status of mental health in communities.
“We as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health. Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health problem, period,” Abbott said. “We as a government need to target that mental health challenge and do something about it.”
The conference was also briefly interrupted when gubernatorial candidate and Abbott challenger Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, walked up to the stage stating that the event was preventable and will happen again if Abbott, a Republican, continues to do nothing.
“This is on you. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed,” O’Rourke said as he was escorted out by security.
Abbott chastised the outburst saying that Texas, and Americans, need to focus on the victims and their families.
Gun purchases
Ramos legally purchased two semi-automatic rifles at a local sporting goods store as well as 375 rounds of ammunition for the weapon, officials said. Current state laws allow 18 year olds to purchase rifles as well as ammunition. Individuals must be 21 years old to purchase a handgun but can purchase a handgun through private sales, per state law.
Law enforcement noted that Ramos had no criminal history and Abbott later added that the gunman had no known mental health history.
“We have yet to find a clue whether its social media or other indicators that might have given us any type of idea that he was about to do something like this, give us an opportunity to prevent this,” said Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Even so, McCraw added that his department and state leaders will continue to prioritize prevention.
When asked about potential policies that would prevent this from happening again, Abbott pointed to a slew of 2019 laws passed after the Santa Fe High School shooting that killed 10 just outside of Houston. Of those laws, some focused on threat assessment and threat response, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said.
Abbott later acknowledged that more could and should be done.
“We all understand our work is not done. We must continue and will continue to discuss with legislators about all potential avenues and pathways that we can take to make sure that school will be even safer going forward,” Abbott said.
Abbott skirted the question when asked if he will attend the National Rifle Association annual conference in Houston this weekend where he is scheduled to speak.
“As far as future plans are concerned, I’m living moment to moment right now,” Abbott said. “My heart, my head and my body are in Uvalde right now.”
‘Not a partisan issue'
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick added that there will be time to discuss and analyze what happened and take action to prevent it from happening again.
“This is not a partisan issue, this is not a political issue. This is an unimaginable moment that will impact the lives of those who lost their children and those who survived,” Patrick said.
Immediately following the event, Everytown, a gun violence prevention organization, denounced claims of mental health as the primary case, saying in a Tweet that it is “weak gun laws to blame.”
“People with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators. America has similar rates of mental health issues as peer nations, yet has a 26 times higher gun homicide rate,” the tweet read.
Jamarr Brown, co-director of the Texas Democratic Party, told CNHI News that politics played a large part in how the nation became so divided on the issues and it is politics that can help solve it.
Brown added that if anyone has the ability to make immediate change, it is Abbott who could call a special session to address the issues.
“Bring legislators back to do the meaningful work that needs to happen to make sure that our communities and our schools and our grocery stores and other places of worship are safe,” Brown said.
