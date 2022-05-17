AUSTIN — The state’s top electric grid leaders said Tuesday that the Texas electric grid is “more reliable than it has ever been before.”
Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Brad Jones, interim CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, held a news conference after unseasonably hot temperatures led ERCOT to request that Texans conserve power last weekend.
Both said the request was simply that — a request— and not an alert or demand.
“It wasn't that we're in a dangerous situation at all; it was to make sure that we're doing everything possible to keep the grid reliable,” Jones said.
The need for conservation came after six generators went offline between noon and 4 p.m. Friday, accounting for 2,900 megawatts of electricity lost, or enough to power more than 580,000 homes. Jones said the decision to send the request at 5 p.m. on a Friday was merely how the day unfolded.
He said ERCOT was “surprised” when the units failed close to peak hours, adding that absent that event, it would have been a normal day, even as the state is on track to record its hottest May yet.
The request for conservation resulted in 400 megawatts brought back to ERCOT.
“Conservation is a good thing; conservation is what we should do every day in our lives,” Jones said.
Lake and Jones said the decision to call for conservation was made as a precaution and that there was no immediate concern the grid could or would collapse again. They said they called for the reductions throughout the weekend because they were unsure if the generators would be back online by Sunday. The units were back by Saturday, Lake said.
“The important part is that we didn't wait until the emergency to request for conservation; three years ago that would not have been the case,” Lake said.
When asked whether the unexpected failures could have been a market manipulation stunt, Lake and Jones said there are no concerns of that at this time, but that the Public Utility Commission of Texas has an independent market monitor that will report any signs should they arise.
The state’s electric grid has been the subject of much scrutiny since its near-complete collapse in January 2021 left millions of Texans without power and water amid subfreezing temperatures for days and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The state-recognized death toll from that event is 246, but other reports put it closer to 750.
Since then, PUCT and ERCOT have revamped their practices, adding new rules and regulations to energy generators and providers.
Lake and Jones touted those improvements this week, saying the state has more energy in reserves than it has ever had, with a reserve margin between expected peak load and expected resources at 23%. This is up from 15% to 16% last year and 9% in 2019, Jones said.
Jones added that ERCOT is working to add another 9,000 megawatts by the end of the year, with 7,000 megawatts coming from solar, 2,000 megawatts from wind and 1,000 megawatts from natural gas generation.
Even so, when the National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning this past January, déjà vu kicked in and all eyes were on the state's grid. In early May, ERCOT warned it could have a reserve capacity deficiency as temperatures rose then, notifying generators it may delay or withdraw approved outages to preserve capacity.
Lake said that last week shows the rules and regulations put in place are working.
“In the past, we would call for conservation at the last moment or even beyond that when we're already in an emergency condition. Now, we're moving conservation up early because we know that all Texans can help each other and help the grid to be even stronger,” Jones said.
