AUSTIN — The Texas electric grid avoided rolling blackouts during peak hours Monday, when many parts of the state experienced their hottest day yet.
Large swaths of Texas reported triple-digit temperatures Monday prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to request residents reduce their energy consumption during peak hours.
The conservation appeal, released Sunday, asked residents to help conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m. on Monday as ERCOT issued a projected reserve capacity shortage between that time. Officials however said it did not anticipate systemwide outages.
“ERCOT continues to use all tools available to manage the grid effectively and reliably, including using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use,” it said.
During normal demand scenarios, the state grid has about 15,000-17,000 megawatts of additional committed capacity compared to demand.
At its peak around 1 p.m. on Monday, the electric grid had a committed capacity of about 77,800 megawatts with a demand of 73,500 megawatts
The state held about 4,000 extra megawatts of committed capacity versus demand for about three consecutive hours before widening the gap. A conservation notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more, grid officials said.
While many parts of the state reached record highs Monday, extreme heat is expected to continue throughout the week with most major metropolitan areas forecast to have 100-degree days or over through at least Saturday.
The electric grid has been under much scrutiny since it nearly collapsed during a multi-day winter storm in early 2021. The event left millions of Texans without power and water amid freezing temperatures and hundreds died.
Since then, ERCOT and Public Utility Commission of Texas officials said they have revamped their energy procurement process with an emphasis on reliability. Officials said this process is evident in the multiple calls for conservation made this year alone.
PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said prior to the 2021 winter storm, electric grid protocol would have placed conservation as a last-ditch, emergency intervention. Now, it is implemented earlier in the process when there is a forecast of high demand.
“Three years ago that would not have been the case,” Lake previously said.
ERCOT officials ask residents to continue to conserve electricity through 8 p.m. on Monday. Residents can do so by turning up their thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during peak hours, officials said.
