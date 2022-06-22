AUSTIN — State electric grid officials said Wednesday that Texas has enough power to keep the lights on throughout the increasing number of extreme heat days forecast for the rest of summer.
“We're heading into a very difficult and very hot summer, but we've got the resources,” Electric Reliability Council of Texas Interim CEO Brad Jones said. “We have a high degree of confidence in our grid to maintain reliability throughout this period.”
Jones and Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake appeared before the Texas House State Affairs committee to provide an update on the work being done to ensure grid reliability.
Texas has reported record heat, with May going down as the second hottest May in Texas history, according to climate experts. The recorded high temperatures in May were equivalent to what is typically experienced in late June, they added.
The scorching heat has also pushed power demand, which also broke records for number of megawatts used during peak hours, with the latest record broken on Monday when demand was just over 75,080 megawatts during peak hours.
A heat advisory was issued Wednesday for north and central Texas from noon Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday where high temperatures are expected to reach 103 degrees with a heat index of 106 degrees.
Even so, Lake and Jones said regulatory changes made to the grid will keep it reliable through the heat snap.
In fact, Lake said over the last 12 months, reserves have dipped so low at least six times that had Texas not implemented new reserve margin requirements as part of its market redesign, the state would have yet again been on the brink of rolling blackouts.
“We can see the benefit in real time, in real operations, of having that additional margin of safety, operating with that abundance of caution and bringing more generators online sooner rather than later,” Lake said.
Part of the adjustments made after the 2021 winter storm was to increase reserve margins through increased capacity. In May, Jones said the state had a reserve margin between expected peak load and expected resources of 23%. This is up from 15% to 16% last year, 12% in 2020 and 9% in 2019. Even so, state electric leaders did call for energy conservation in mid-May, claiming it was a precautionary measure taken much earlier than they would have previously.
Jones and Lake remained a united front, stating that the measures that have been taken so far will be sufficient to keep the state grid functioning through summer.
“This is about homes and families and keeping the lights on,” Lake said. “Reliability should not be an afterthought. It should be core to what everybody does every day in this marketplace.”
When asked whether ERCOT is accounting for the state’s skyrocketing population growth when working to increase capacity, Jones said they are watching to make sure the grid is capable of meeting current needs as well as projected needs. He added that additional components of the new market design will include reliability mechanisms to “both attract and retain new generations” and “to make sure that we have that type of generation into the future.”
“It's not necessarily a today problem, but it's a two-, three- and four-year problem down the line that we have to solve,” Jones said. “We can't just hold on to what we have. We have to attract (new generation) to meet our growth as well. It's a combination.”
Currently ERCOT and the PUCT are in the second and final phase of a market redesign. The first phase focused on operational reliability. This included the implementation of firm fuel products to ensure generators have redundant gas supplies in the winter time. The energy agencies have also reduced the overall maximum price of power from $9,000 per megawatt hour to $5,000 per mWh, a result of soaring prices during the 2021 storm.
The agencies also created a new Electricity Supply Chain Map of critical infrastructure that shows where the state’s power is created, delivered and stored. This, they said, will help electric operators get a better hold on electricity generation and how it moves throughout the state. It will also be used during weather emergencies and disasters to pinpoint the location of critical electric and natural gas facilities and provide emergency contact information for those facilities, officials said.
The second phase, which is currently underway, is focused on market reliability. Lake said the PUCT has adopted two load-side products — a load-side reliability mechanism and a backstop reserve service.
Load-serving entities, or LSEs, provide electric service to individual and wholesale customers, according to ERCOT. The LSE obligation would require retailers to purchase, at least in portion, reliable power.
The backstop reserve sets aside 1,000 megawatts to be used in an if-all-else-fails scenario.
Lake said the PUCT is in the process of working through analysis and engaging with a hired outside consultant with the goal of delivering state lawmakers all the details of both the backstop reliability service and the load-side reliability mechanism by the beginning of the legislative session in January.
“Keeping the lights on should not be a bonus; that should be the core mission of our market,” Lake said.
Thomas Brocato, with the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power, commented before the committee that while the phase two measures do impact portions of the market they do not take a “holistic approach in addressing reliability or cost impacts.”
“They would funnel money to the generators, but they don't provide assurances that sufficient generation will be constructed or operational,” Brocato said.
He also noted the costs associated with the insurance policies that are being put in place. According to reports, the estimated costs of the new mechanisms were $685 million to $860 million during the first five months of this year. Carrie Bivens, ERCOT independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics, put the end-of-year estimate closer to $1.5 billion.
She added that those costs would likely funnel down to the customers, who are already footing the bill for billions of dollar in losses through ratepayer-backed bonds to help rescue gas utility companies that were forced to buy natural gas at steep prices during the storm in 2021.
“We're told that in return ratepayers have received tangible reliability benefits, but we would like to see evidence and assurances that we're getting the value for our dollars,” Brocato said.
