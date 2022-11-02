AUSTIN — Texas gubernatorial candidates Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke release new ads as Election Day nears.
In the race for the state’s top official, O’Rourke focused his final ad on reproductive rights while Abbott highlighted his work as governor so far.
O’Rourke’s 60-second statewide ad centers around a Texas woman who said she was 18-weeks pregnant when she began to miscarry. Because of Texas’ abortion law, doctors told her that there was nothing they could do because state laws prohibited them.
The woman, identified as Amanda, went on to develop a high fever and eventually became septic because medical experts could not help her complete the miscarriage safely, she said.
“How is this pro-life, if I have to wait to get so sick that I almost die and I might not be able to have children in the future,” Amanda questions.
“Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott’s dangerous decision to outlaw abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest has put women and their families in harm’s way," O'Rourke said in a statement. “The only way to overcome the most extreme abortion ban in America is to show up at the polls, vote out the man who signed it into law, win political power and fight to restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care and future.”
In his own ad released last week, Abbott highlighted that his past struggles — including a tragic accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down as a young man — have not stopped him from moving forward with a sense of determination that he has continued through his leadership.
“Thirty-eight years ago his back was broken, but his spirit was not,” a voiceover states. “Greg Abbott never gave up. It’s the same determination that drives Greg Abbott to keep Texas strong.”
The 30-second ad also noted the incumbent’s policy priorities including funding law enforcement, rising economic growth and securing the border.
“Ensuring our police are fully funded to protect our safety, and securing the border to prevent deadly drugs and gangs from entering our country; Greg Abbott: securing the future of Texas,” the voiceover states.
Early voting is underway for the November midterm election. Texas voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and many other statewide and local positions.
Early voting ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
