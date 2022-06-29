Texas has spent $5.3 million to date on migrant buses

AUSTIN — Ninety buses holding migrants who illegally entered the United States have headed for Washington D.C. since the program was initiated in April, state officials said.
During a border security committee meeting Monday, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd said nearly 3,000 migrants who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country have voluntarily taken advantage of the program that moves them across the country at no charge to the migrant.
Instead, Texas has footed the bill at $5.3 million to date, Kidd said.
Kidd added that each bus has had anywhere from 14 to 53 people, with an average of 34 migrants per bus. The total cost per person is about $1,795 and each bus has come out of Del Rio or Eagle Pass, he said.
While footing the cost to bus migrants to the nation’s capital, Kidd noted the state is also likely to save money in other ways.
“I will tell you that none of the people that are on these buses are fleeing from the law enforcement, getting in wrecks, going to the hospital causing costs for uncompensated trauma or medical care,” Kidd said. “These are people that are not staying in the state of Texas, so any of the other expenses that the state would take care of people in the same category will not be taken care of in the future.”
While the state has considered other drop-off locations, Kidd said current operations only drop off migrants in D.C.
The busing program was initially launched as Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s lifting of Title 42, the pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. But even as Title 42 remains in place due to continuous legal battles, so does the busing program.
“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott previously said.
Immigrant advocates, however, like to point out the benefits that immigrants bring to a community. For example, immigrants make up 22% of the Texas labor force. They are also most numerous in construction, manufacturing and health care services, where Texas is currently struggling to keep labor forces, according to data from the American Immigration Council.
Undocumented immigrants in Texas also paid an estimated $2.6 billion in federal taxes and $1.6 billion in state and local taxes in 2018, AIC data shows.
“I think what is kind of being left out of the conversation is that we're assuming financial impact is only negative, and there's also a positive financial impact,” state Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, previously said. “We need to look both at the Texas economy at-large in the moment, and the Texas economy at-large in the future.”
