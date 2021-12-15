AUSTIN — It has been one year since the release of the first coronavirus vaccines, but state health officials said they remain cautious as the Omicron variant makes its way through Texas and many residents remain unvaccinated.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved three COVID vaccines since December 2020, allowing millions of Americans to gain protection against the disease that has disrupted the globe. But even so, not everyone has followed suit.
As of Dec. 15, about 61% of Americans and 56% of Texans are fully vaccinated with 72% of Americans and 65.4% of Texans having received at least one dose, according to official counts. More than 800,000 Americans including approximately 73,500 Texans have died from the disease.
“Our best tool to wield against the pandemic is vaccination. We will continue to urge Texans to get fully vaccinated, and those who can, to receive a booster dose,” said Douglas Loveday, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose regimen was the first to receive emergency use authorization on Dec. 11, 2020 and was quickly dispensed into the arms of Texas health care workers and nursing home residents. On Dec. 18, the Moderna two-dose regimen received EUA followed by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose in February.
In the past year, the vaccines have also become more readily available to people as young as 5 years old. And in December, federal health officials recommended all adults receive a booster shot at least six months after their final dose.
Vaccines have also helped many Americans return to a new normal.
Hospitalizations and deaths a year ago were overwhelmingly among Texas’s most vulnerable populations – those 65 and older and people with underlying chronic health conditions, Douglas said. Following their priority vaccinations, he said the state saw a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths among these groups.
Douglas added that DSHS and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel chose early in the vaccine allocation process to provide doses to frontline health care workers and to long-term care residents and staff. Vaccine availability then grew to include most Americans in order of likelihood of most severe illness to least.
“That decision saved lives and kept many from suffering severe illness or ending up in the hospital,” Douglas said. “Cases, hospitalizations and fatalities decreased dramatically across population groups before rising again with the appearance of the Delta variant in mid-summer.”
Since vaccines became available, the state has administered 37 million doses with 19 million people vaccinated with at least one dose, data shows.
Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer of Parkland Health & Hospital System, said the development and widespread distribution of the vaccine tremendously helped his Dallas County hospital system.
But hospitals continue to see COVID patients with more than 90% of hospitalized patients being unvaccinated, he said.
Now with the Omicron variant is making its way across the globe and first detected in Texas on Dec. 6, health experts especially encourage safety measures. While federal health experts believe the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant that caused a surge of cases and hospitalizations in late summer, they also continue to urge vaccinations, as well as masks and social distancing when necessary.
“COVID is not gone,” Chang said. “Please protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated.”
